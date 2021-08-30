Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

