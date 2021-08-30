Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.93.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.16. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

