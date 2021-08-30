IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS opened at $118.00 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

