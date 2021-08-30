IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Varex Imaging worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

