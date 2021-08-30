IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYE stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

