IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $587.96 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $588.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

