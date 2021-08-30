IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $194.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

