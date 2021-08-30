IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $59.62 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

