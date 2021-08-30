InnovAge Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of INNV opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

