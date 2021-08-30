Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 105,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

