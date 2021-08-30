Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Buys 19,480 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Hine bought 19,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,752.80 ($11,966.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Perenti Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

