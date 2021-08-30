Insider Buying: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Acquires 230,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,649. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

