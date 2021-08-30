Insider Buying: Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases A$101,006.30 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Matthew Carr acquired 1,010,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$101,006.30 ($72,147.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Titan Minerals Company Profile
