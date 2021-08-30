Insider Buying: Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Purchases A$101,006.30 in Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Matthew Carr acquired 1,010,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$101,006.30 ($72,147.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Titan Minerals Company Profile

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

