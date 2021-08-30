Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 57 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $3,249.00.

AGYS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. 62,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.48. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilysys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

