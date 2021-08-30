Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 57 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $3,249.00.
AGYS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. 62,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.48. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilysys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
