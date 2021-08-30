Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells 5,517 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOOT opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

