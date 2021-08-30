Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 53,350 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

