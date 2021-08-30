Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Tueffers sold 740 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $24,864.00.

FSBW traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

