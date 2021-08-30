Insider Selling: NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director Sells 590 Shares of Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NewMarket stock opened at $345.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.78. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

