Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,959,760.13 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.