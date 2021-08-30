Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 6,697 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $240,736.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.50. 97,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

