Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells 5,835 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $256.20. 1,476,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,671. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

