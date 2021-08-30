Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 60,625 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00.

RBLX opened at $85.40 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

