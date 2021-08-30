Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.63. 495,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,359. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.