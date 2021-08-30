Insider Selling: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Sells 14,280 Shares of Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AAN opened at $27.59 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

