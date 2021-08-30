Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $137,097.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $38.70 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

