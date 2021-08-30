Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $73.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.