Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

