Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 76.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 108,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.