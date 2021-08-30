InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of IHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

