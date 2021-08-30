Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. The stock had a trading volume of 412,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,538. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.