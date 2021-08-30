Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,656. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

