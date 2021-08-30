Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 172 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $211,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,999 shares of company stock worth $4,695,290 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.