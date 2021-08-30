Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.49. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

