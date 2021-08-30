Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,908.02. 55,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,906.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,677.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.