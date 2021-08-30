Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,473 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,618. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

