International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 278,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

