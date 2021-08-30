Intrust Bank NA Acquires 40 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

