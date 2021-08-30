Intrust Bank NA Has $240,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

