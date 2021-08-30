Intrust Bank NA Invests $204,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $63,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

BLMN opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

