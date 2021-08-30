Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.09% of Coastal Financial worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 114.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCB shares. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCB opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

