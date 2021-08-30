Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

