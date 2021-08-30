Intrust Bank NA Sells 401 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $275.83 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $276.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

