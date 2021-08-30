Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,040.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $975.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $943.68.

Shares of ISRG opened at $1,036.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $975.71. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.83.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

