Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

