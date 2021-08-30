Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

