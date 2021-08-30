Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

