Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

