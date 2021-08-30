Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 2,730 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

