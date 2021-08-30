Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SURF. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.