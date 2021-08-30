Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.57 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

